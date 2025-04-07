BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - April 7 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1478 followers
1
83 views • 4 weeks ago

April 7, 2025

rt.com



The goal that ended a 26 year record and put ice hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin into the record books. Amid the celebrations stateside, he thanks fans all over the world including back home in Russia. Besides Russia, the craze over the Great Eight engulfs the US too. We look at the Ovi's legacy in terms of Russia-US ties as congratulations pour in from sporting superstars. Ukrainian military officials declare that everybody should be involved in the war, including children and the elderly. That's as more men are forcefully thrown onto the front lines. Two people are killed and nine wounded in Gaza, as Israeli forces hit a tent sheltering journalists near the Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
