THE JESUITS' SLIMY COURSE IN HISTORY: The land of the free shouldn't be the home of the serpent crew

JESUIT! It is a term of reproach among papists and the synonym of all that is soulless, untruthful, inhuman, ungrateful, cowardly and serpentine throughout the nations of the earth. Of all the virtues it recognizes but one—obedience, but one doctrine—expediency, but one end— power. As the tool it is the friend of the despot; as the master, his terror. It is the slave of the wealthy until the family skeleton has been brought to light, when it becomes the despot. Like a serpent it coils itself in the halls of the commonwealth ready to strike the hand which gave it succor. In the unfriendly monarchy it is republican or socialistic. In the republic it is anarchistic or communistic. It whispers greed in the ear of capital and inflames the blood of labor to rebellion. It thrives upon anarchy, rebellion, dissension and strife as vultures fatten upon carrion. It recognizes but one master—force, and bows to but one condition—necessity. It divests itself of all that is human, that it may dehumanize humanity. It is the foulest, blackest, most soulless essence ever distilled from all that is most foul in mortality. It is the serpent of Eden; the devil of Scripture; the Pandora of mythology, without any of their redeeming qualities.

