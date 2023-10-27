Safety Wars Live 10-18-2023 Alec Baldwin, Update to Rust Productions.

Today Jim revisits the fatalities on the set of the Rust Productions set in October 2021 where Alec Baldwin allegedly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins and injured the director on the movie set. But first we discuss the two quotes from the October 17 program. Jim finishes with information on OSHA Construction Outreach Training. Jim received a call today on what OSHA Outreach Training was and what it wasn’t. He decided to do a video on it. For all of your Health and Safety consulting and training needs contact us at 843-269-5772 or email us at [email protected]. #rust #jcptechnicalservices #safetywars #jimpoesl #outreach #safetyfm #brucespringsteen

