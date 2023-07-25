Why They Don’t Want Us Eating Meat and the Diet Rabbit Hole with Padriac UK Carnivore | Pt1. #063
To access Part 2 and other premium content, support us by becoming one of our valued members: https://www.laurenceeaseman.com/
⭐️ For a 10% discount on quality award-winning CBD oils, wellness & skincare products, visit: https://mywaycbd.com/ and use code: eyeswideopen ⭐️ For the best quality Nootropics, Melatonin and Ivermectin, visit: https://theantiaging.store/?Aff=LOZ ⭐️ For some of the best bioregulator peptides on the planet, visit: https://profound-health.com/?Aff=LOZ
In this episode, I’m joined by Padriac UK Carnivore, where we talk about the Carnivore diet and why the war on meat is a recipe for disaster.
In Part 1, we tuck into the diet rabbit hole, salivate about the unprecedented attack on meat, and get our teeth stuck into how and why carbs have been forced upon society for millennia and the dire health consequences.
Highlights we cover include:
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:21 Padriac’s journey
00:02:36 Red pill awakening
00:04:21 The diet rabbit hole
00:06:06 Agricultural revolution
00:08:06 The human digestive system
00:08:36 Omnivore or carnivore?
00:10:16 What is a hypercarnivore?
00:11:26 Carbs forced on the population
00:12:06 Brain size and meat
00:14:00 Industrial factory farming
00:14:55 Chicken and chicken breast issues
00:16:00 The problem with seed oils
00:18:40 Counterfeit olive oil industry
00:19:00 Meat eating and beef production in Ireland
00:23:31 Who is the herd?
00:24:20 The Great Reset diet and war on meat
00:26:06 Vegan diets for children
00:31:12 School dinners in schools
00:34:12 Jamie Oliver and Turkey Twizzlers!
00:35:58 Raw milk and Louis Pasteur
In Part 2, premium content for members only, we talk about real actionable solutions, the carnivore diet and other practical health tips you can apply to enhance your life and well-being.
Don’t miss it!
00:00:50 Beef - what’s the score?
00:01:15 Difference between grass-fed and grain-fed beef
00:01:55 Why does grain fatten a cow?
00:02:20 Supermarket greenwashing – what to look out for
00:05:25 Steps to introduce a carnivore diet
00:07:00 The addictive hold carbs have over us
00:09:45 How much meat should you eat on a carnivore diet?
00:12:35 Buying beef in bulk and talking to your local butcher
00:14:20 Pasture for life
00:15:00 Approach for people with auto-immune conditions
00:18:00 The low down on raw meat
00:21:00 Returning to our natural ancestral roots
00:21:44 Benefits of grounding and how to do it
00:29:30 Impact of alcohol and coffee
00:32:30 Is caffeine good for you?
00:34:50 Dopamine – what to look out for
00:36:09 Coffee shop shocks
00:38:40 Carnivore MEAT ups
Stay informed and inspired with my regular newsletter featuring updates on my content, tips on sovereign living, and a wealth of insightful material:
https://www.laurenceeaseman.com/newsletter/
Connect with Padriac:
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecarnivoreuk
Connect with Laurence
NEWSLETTER: https://laurenceeaseman.com/newsletter
SUPPORT US BY BECOMING A MEMBER: https://www.laurenceeaseman.com
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/laurenceeaseman
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Easeman_EWO
INSTAGRAM:https://www.instagram.com/laurence_easeman/
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ewopodcast/
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/LaurenceEaseman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.