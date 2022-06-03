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The uncomfortable truth about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
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365 views • June 03, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II of England is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend, the 70th anniversary of her coronation. The Queen is respected and admired all over the world, but why has she given her approval to so many evil laws?
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