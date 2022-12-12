The Levi's Exec Who Sacrificed EVERYTHING to Stand Up for Kids The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 167

Glenn Beck





Premiered Dec 10, 2022

Within two years, former Levi Strauss & Co. brand president Jennifer Sey went from voting for Elizabeth Warren to calling out the Left for its woke hypocrisy. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Jennifer shares her story and what she discovered about the cultish behavior of “woke capitalism." Once, she had a chance at becoming CEO of Levi’s. But when the COVID-19 pandemic led to school shutdowns, she spoke her mind as a frustrated mom — and the backlash was beyond anything she could have expected. "Are you one of us or one of them?" Levi’s asked her. Her answer is summed up in her new memoir, “Levi’s Unbuttoned: The Woke Mob Took My Job but Gave Me My Voice.” But she’s no stranger to fighting corruption. She and Glenn also discuss her experience as an elite gymnast who gave up a chance at an Olympic gold medal to escape the abusive coaches and trainers she has since exposed.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOoqCXsRjCY