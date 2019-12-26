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People Get Ready
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20 views • December 26, 2019
"It will happen in the end of days: The mountain of the Temple of HaShem will be firmly established as the head of the mountains, and it will be exalted above the hills, and the nations will stream to it." Isaiah 2:2
The vision of the rebuilt Holy Temple in Jerusalem is the hope of all mankind and unites the family of man. People get ready! It is time to rebuild and transform mourning into preparation for the glory of the future.
The vision of the rebuilt Holy Temple in Jerusalem is the hope of all mankind and unites the family of man. People get ready! It is time to rebuild and transform mourning into preparation for the glory of the future.
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