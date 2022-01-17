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At the Reclaim The Line for freedom and children's health at the NSW-Qld border Coolangatta-Tweed Heads, 15 Jan, 2022. Part 1
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40 views • January 17, 2022
Dr Robert Brennan from the Covid Medical Network addresses the crowd at the Reclaim the Line rally for freedom and children's health, at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads 15th January, 2022.
Robert is tireless campaigner for medical freedom and human rights, an absolute legend.
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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Robert is tireless campaigner for medical freedom and human rights, an absolute legend.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram -
http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Website - https://roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening of Humanity & The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
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