Lymphatic Cleaning With Kate Shemirani
Sons of Liberty
Published 21 hours ago

During this episode of The Sons of Liberty, nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani provides an update on what is going on in the UK, plus we'll look at the lymphatic system of the body and how the LORD has designed it to work and how to maintain its health. We'll also discuss what our own governments and corporations are doing to attack our health and, in fact, kill us, despite what they say about caring for us.

Keywords
healthbiblechristianitylymphatic systemlymph nodeskate shemirani

