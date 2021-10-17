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Police open fire on protesters. Melbourne, Vic, Australia. 22nd September 2021. 4 of 4.
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281 views • October 17, 2021
A member of the Victorian police thug squad admits he doesn't want to be there, and is only following orders. Citing he doesn't have any other work skills to put food on the table and pay the bills.
Here's something that might help people in that position:
I have compiled a list of places where you can find a job. Places open to all may be a great place to ask for work.
Telegram:
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https://t.me/jobswithoutjabsaustralia
https://t.me/AustraliaJobsNoVaxNeeded
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https://t.me/NSWBusinessUnitedDirectory
https://t.me/australia_business_group
https://t.me/businesseswhowelcomeall
Facebook:
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https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213829215752696/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830966854289488/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/985785125605167/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1955273271297007/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254589419854677/?ref=share
Websites:
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https://oneandfreeaussie.com/business-directory/
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https://wiseminds.com.au
https://www.allwelcomehere.com.au
https://www.freejobs.com.au/
https://www.openforall.com.au/
Cops for covid truth - https://vimeo.com/612584943
https://www.police.vic.gov.au/complaints
https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/report-police-abuse
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Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
Here's something that might help people in that position:
I have compiled a list of places where you can find a job. Places open to all may be a great place to ask for work.
Telegram:
https://t.me/freejobsaustralia
https://t.me/jobswithoutjabsaustralia
https://t.me/AustraliaJobsNoVaxNeeded
https://t.me/unvaxxedfriendlybizdirectory
https://t.me/NSWBusinessUnitedDirectory
https://t.me/australia_business_group
https://t.me/businesseswhowelcomeall
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1509592039393693/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1213829215752696/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830966854289488/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/985785125605167/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1955273271297007/?ref=share
https://www.facebook.com/groups/254589419854677/?ref=share
Websites:
https://oneandfreeaussie.com/classifieds/browse-ads/82/homeschooling/
https://oneandfreeaussie.com/business-directory/
https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/business-directory/
https://wiseminds.com.au
https://www.allwelcomehere.com.au
https://www.freejobs.com.au/
https://www.openforall.com.au/
Cops for covid truth - https://vimeo.com/612584943
https://www.police.vic.gov.au/complaints
https://www.australianpeacemakers.com/report-police-abuse
To subscribe and follow Roobs' Flyers go to:
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Brighteon.Social - https://brighteon.social/@Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
YouTube - https://youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers: [email protected] or [email protected]
All rights reserved.
Thanks for watching.
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