Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for February 25, 2024

Quo Vadis





Feb 25, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Maria for February 25, 2024





Here is Our Lady's monthly message to visionary Marija for the world:





"Dear Children!





Pray and renew your heart so that the good (seeds) you have sown will bear the fruit of joy and union with God.





The weeds (tares) have taken hold of many hearts and they have become barren, so you, little children, be light, love and my outstretched hands in this world that longs for God, who is love.





Thank you for answering my call."





Our Lady gave a similar message to the world from Medjugorje on August 25, 1999.





That message follows here:





“Dear children!





Also today I call you to give glory to God the Creator in the colors of nature.





He speaks to you also through the smallest flower about His beauty and the depth of love with which He has created you.





Little children, may prayer flow from your hearts like fresh water from a spring.





May the wheat fields speak to you about the mercy of God towards every creature.





That is why, renew prayer of thanksgiving for everything He gives you.





Thank you for having responded to my call. ”





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





Our Lady entrusted her with the task of praying for the souls in Purgatory .





She still has apparitions every day, and is the visionary to whom Our Lady gives the public message to the world on the 25th of each month.





Our Lady has confided nine secrets to her so far.





Marija is presently living in Monza, Italy, is married, and has four children.





She visits Medjugorje a number of times each year.





