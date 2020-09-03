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FTC Affiliate Disclosure For YouTube Video INTRO | NO COPYRIGHT, ROYALTY FREE TO USE FOR ALL. TY
F3ND1MUS
F3ND1MUS
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6 views • September 03, 2020
I might as well leave this here for all to use because this is the law and it will catch up to us all eventually, so lets do this right, put this before the video if you have affiliate links in your YouTube Video Description,

I AM NOT A LAWYER, THIS IS NOT LEGAL ADVICE,

I AM PROVIDING A FREE CLIP FOR USE TO ALL,

ATTRIBUTION IS REQUIRED, Please add this to your video thank you!
vvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvv

Title: FTC Affiliate Disclosure For YouTube Video INTRO
Link: https://youtu.be/RRwLGdhRVpM
By: F3ND1MUS

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
******************************************************************

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT FTC GUIDELINES IN MARKETING,

ENDORSEMENTS, ETC SEE THE FOLLOWING LINKS:

*OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION:

The FTC’s Endorsement Guides: What People Are Asking

https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/business-center/guidance/ftcs-endorsement-guides-what-people-are-asking#SocialNetworkingSites

*ARTICLE:

The FTC disclosure guidelines: An in-depth exploration of what affiliates and merchants need to know, Confused about how the FTC's disclosure guidelines affect affiliate marketers and merchants? Columnist Rae Hoffman gives you a rundown of what the rules mean for you.

https://marketingland.com/ftc-disclosure-guidelines-affiliates-merchants-need-know-184719

***

All My Video Locations:

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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOEuqGqSl2cVIRuUwKlFtSw/

LBRY.TV:
https://dev.lbry.tv/@F3ND1MUS:5

BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duYo1GgB11N3/

Daily Motion:
https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_541ef5cef96eff007d4dcb743443dbfd

Minds:
https://www.minds.com/f3nd1mus/

Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/f3nd1mus

***

My Social Media:

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/F3ND1MUS

Blogs:

F3ND1MUS Gaming Videos:
https://f3nd1mus.blogspot.com/

F3ND1MUS Product Reviews
https://f3nd1musproductreviews.blogspot.com/

F3ND1MUS How To:
https://f3nd1mushowto.blogspot.com/

F3ND1MUS | NO COPYRIGHT NO ROYALTY FREE COMMERCIAL USE
https://nocopyrightnoroyaltyfreecommercialuse.blogspot.com/
Keywords
ftcfree stufffederal trade commissionaffiliateaffiliate marketingfederal trade commission affiliate disclosureaffiliate disclosurefree introfree sound effectno copyrightno royaltiesf3nd1mus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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