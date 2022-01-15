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Stop Twisting the Bible to Justify Disobedience
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30 views • January 15, 2022
The god of ease/convenience will make us backslide and God will give us over to a reprobate mind if we aren't constantly try to follow Him. Don't let that happen to you. This video shows the problem.
The solution can be found in this video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
The solution can be found in this video called "The Most Hated Teaching of Jesus": https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries please email: [email protected]
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