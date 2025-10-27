BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
☠️HALLOWEEN: DANCE WITH DEATH
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
154 followers
53 views • 21 hours ago

A culture of death radiates from Halloween and has SPREAD like a cancer. Violence, ugliness, hatred and even murder & assassination have become increasingly acceptable (especially to many on the left). For many of them, EVERY DAY has become Halloween!

Dark forces from a 1000 years ago are being conjured by satanic magicians to open portals and maximize the ghastly effect of this evil pagan helliday.


JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen as he unmasks the dangers of this season and proposes a RADICAL change of attitude for Christians - UNLOCK the spiritual power to oppose and SHATTER this surge of chaos and death before it is too late. PRAY with Dr. Bill and access the Biblical key to being an OVERCOMER (John 16:33, Romans 12:21, 1 John 5:5, Revelation 2:26)!

http://www.withoneaccord.org

Keywords
culture of deathhalloween cancersatanic magicians
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
