The Russian army maintains the initiative on all the frontlines. In an attempt to pass blame for its defeats, Kiev again launched a media campaign against autumn and bad weather conditions.

The Ukrainian air defense got lost in the fog, while Russian drones and missiles were destroying their targets throughout Ukraine in a new wave of precision strikes.

At least seven large explosions thundered in the Mykolaiv region. One of the targets of the Russian attack was the local Armored Vehicle Plant, where Ukrainians were repairing NATO tanks and armored vehicles. Ukrainian air defenses added damage to the city. Two S-300 air defense system missiles struck the market.

Russian strikes were confirmed in Cherkassy as well as in the war-torn Sumy and Zaporozhie regions. Another US-made HIMARS MLRS was destroyed in the area of Koshary near the Russian border. Another precision strike destroyed a warehouse with ammunition and a service point for HIMARS systems in the Chernihiv region.

Suffering from constant Russian strikes in the rear, the Ukrainian army retreated on the battlefields. In the Donbass, Russians advance on the streets of Torezk. Two thirds of the city are already under their control.

Ukrainian defense is crumbling around Chasov Yar. Russian forces have recently advanced in the city and took control of more high-rise buildings in the northern district. At the same time, they advance on the outskirts to take the city in a pincer move. To the north, Ukrainians lost another large stronghold; while on the southeastern flank Russian assault groups crossed the canal and took control of a strategically important road junction. The further Russian advance towards Konstantinovka threatens both the Ukrainian garrisons in Chasov Yar and Torezk.

Most rapidly, the Ukrainian military is losing control of the territories in the Kursk region. The ongoing attempts to release Ukrainian units from the cauldron in Tolsty Lug and Lyubimovka still bring no results. Meanwhile Russian attacks intensify in other directions, including in the area of Malaya Loknya to the east and Plekhovo south of Sudzha.

The Ukrainian incursion in the Glushkovsky district ended in failure and a foothold in the border area was almost destroyed.

Amid the expanding crisis of Ukrainian defense, Kiev’s propaganda enters the battle to blame the bad weather. Not warmongers in Washington, who pushed Ukrainians into a risky adventure on Russian soil; not the Ukrainian command, which failed to achieve any of its strategic goals; not demotivated soldiers, who are now roaming in Russian forests, are responsible for Ukrainian retreat but autumn which always plays in favor of Moscow. Do not forget about the shrubs that, according to British intelligence, stopped the Ukrainian counteroffensive last year. Bushes and mud are still in service with the Russian army, as well as professional and fearless soldiers.

