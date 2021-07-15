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TWO-THIRDS OF THOSE WHO'VE LINED UP FOR THE COVID JABS COULD DIE
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TWO-THIRDS OF THOSE WHO'VE LINED UP FOR THE COVID JABS COULD DIE
DOCTOR BELIEVES TWO-THIRDS OF THOSE WHO'VE LINED UP FOR THE COVID JABS COULD DIE OF HEART FAILURE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TJRGs9GKp4Hx/

Canadian doctor Charles Hoffe believes that the mRNA shots manufacture microscopic blood clots in the capillaries of the vaccinated and at least 60 percent could eventually succumb to heart failure. Charles Hoffe, who practices medicine at Lytton British Columbia, explained: “We now know that only 25 percent of the ‘vaccine’ injected into a person’s arm actually stays in your arm. The other 75 percent is collected by your lymphatic system and literally fed into your circulation so these little packages of messenger RNA, and by the way in a single dose of Moderna ‘vaccine’ there are literally 40 trillion mRNA molecules.

“These packages are designed to be absorbed into your cells. But the only place they can be absorbed is around your blood vessels and the place where they are absorbed is the capillary networks – the tiniest blood vessels where the blood flow slows right down and where the genes are released.

Thanks to Laura Lynne Tyler for producing this interview: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

Please check out our HUGE "INDEXED" LIBRARY ON THE CRIMINAL COVID-19 HOAX. It's an enormous free resource where you can find out the truth about everything related to COVID-19: Find out the truth about the fraudulent testing procedure, fake case and death numbers, who Dr. Fauci really is, who Bill Gates really is, the truth about the vaccine industry and the dangers of their products and much much more. There's nothing like this resource anywhere on the internet! SHARE IT WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY!

https://kickthemallout.com/page.php/COVID-19_Fraud_News
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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