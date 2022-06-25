Grand Procession of the Ghouls - St. John the Divine Cathedral (2013)

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Every
year, at Halloween, St. John the Divine is the host of a strange event called
“The Grand Procession of the Ghouls”. It is basically a parade taking place
right inside the sanctuary of the Cathedral where people dressed in costumes of
demons, ghouls, monsters and other creepy things, walk around to macabre organ
music.
This thing resembles strange rituals held behind closed doors by occult groups. Outside of the great number of costumes representing demons and Satan, some costumes seem to make a mockery out of Christianity.