China Has Launched a Consistent Campaign To Try To Intimidate Taiwan

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05/25/2022 National security expert: President Biden’s statement that the U.S. would defend Taiwan deserves recognition, but the actions of his own administration in refuting his remarks do not help the world take the U.S. statement seriously and reduce its deterrent value. Biden and his administration must be definitive and firm in their stance.