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Hunter Biden Exposes Himself
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510 views • April 11, 2021
Hunter Biden's new book, Beautiful Things, does not reveal the not-so-beautiful things contained in this crack-head's laptop - which he calls a "red herring." Kimmel goes softball. In this report Michael Knight goes hardball - because there is always more to the story.
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- again I want to express my very sincere thanks to those who have been so kind as to help me financially in recent weeks.
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
Subscribe to the North Star Newsletter
(immediate notification of new videos, and infrequent special articles). https://northstarnewsletter.com
Donation Link
- again I want to express my very sincere thanks to those who have been so kind as to help me financially in recent weeks.
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
Amazon has banished my books.
I do have a few left in stock on my website, for US sales only (even sending to Canada is super-expensive).
https://www.northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop
President Trump And The New World Order Now available again on Amazon
https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
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