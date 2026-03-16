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3/16/26 TRUMP/IRAN: NATO/EU/UK TRAITORS Exposed! Sovereign Nations: NO TERROR $ PREMIUM TAX!
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You Are Free TV
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3/16/26 President Trump exposes NATO Nations & their control by the City Of London Banksters! The Iran puppet terror state costs the USA $15 Trillion over 5 decades of shipping through the Straits of Hormuz with "terror risk" premiums! The new alignment of Sovereign Nations vs. the Globalist Banking Cartels is what is being fought for in the Iran "military operation". It is now on the world stage for all humanity to see how the stranglehold on energy by Cartel Babylon has relied on extraction/theft & terror and that there is a New Paradigm possible: Mutual benefit of Sovereign Nations through peace and progress! Pray and Take Action, America! WE ARE FREE!


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President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321


Peter Navarro, Treasury advisor, explains the Iran "terror premium" & the WIN:

https://peternavarro.substack.com/p/must-read-new-report-the-iran-terror?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=755085&post_id=191141241&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


Promethean Updates: EXPOSED: Trump & Russia Point to the Same Enemy—Britain’s Empire is Finished:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bewT9IRyIgw


Promethean Updates: CONTROLLED: Trump's Kharg Island Strike Ends Iran's Oil Terror Premium :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4O04VlBWrg


Trump Signs EO: National Fraud Task Force:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/watch-somalias-third-world-maybe-fourth-world-nation/


CUBA: Energy grid in total collapse:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/developing-cubas-electrical-grid-suffers-complete-collapse/


NioCorp: Elk Creek Project / NioCorp Developments Ltd.:

https://www.niocorp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwao9IpKOjk


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution!

https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form

See further links here: https://rumble.com/v777qcw-31626.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

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