Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gaza Smokescreen - Israel is Preparing to Build The Ben Gurion Canal
channel image
New Patriot
1322 Subscribers
Shop now
450 views
Published Yesterday

with, of course, the might of the U.S. military,, which they have controlled for decades, as well as the Department of State.

Video while in Istanbul:  https://www.brighteon.com/4695a672-6609-41ca-acf9-31d9f32b0039 Also watch:  https://www.brighteon.com/6054b7da-ceca-435a-bce8-128ff5d68ede Watch this too:  https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2d5a3-4966-4077-bb53-d5cd243d333c

MUST WATCH - TAKE THE DEEP DIVE HERE:  https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/

Keywords
israelegyptgazahamasbricswefsuez canalben gurion canal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket