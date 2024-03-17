Gaza Smokescreen - Israel is Preparing to Build The Ben Gurion Canal

with, of course, the might of the U.S. military,, which they have controlled for decades, as well as the Department of State.
Video while in Istanbul: https://www.brighteon.com/4695a672-6609-41ca-acf9-31d9f32b0039 Also watch: https://www.brighteon.com/6054b7da-ceca-435a-bce8-128ff5d68ede Watch this too: https://www.brighteon.com/3ba2d5a3-4966-4077-bb53-d5cd243d333c
MUST WATCH - TAKE THE DEEP DIVE HERE: https://stopworldcontrol.com/israel/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.