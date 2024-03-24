Vladimir Vasil'ev, the leader of the United Russia Party faction in the Duma, arrived to lay flowers for the victims of the Crocus City Hall attack.

🕊 According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll currently stands at 137 confirmed and 180 confirmed injured.

Adding the following story found from a Survivor of the attack...

A man shielded his wife and daughter in Crocus and was wounded. The family hasn't yet been able to find him.

As Galina Sh. told RT, her husband is not on the lists of the dead, or the lists of the wounded. They went to the concert as a family along with their 19-year-old daughter, she was also seriously wounded and only came to her senses today.

When the shooting started, Galina, her husband and daughter ran from the concert hall to the lobby. The terrorists burst in there.

“He ran behind us, covering us. He fell on us, we fell too, he was laying on us and covered us with his blood. There was a lot of it. The terrorists, when they walked around and finished people off, thought that we were dead... because of the blood. I whispered to my daughter: “Stay still and don’t move"

According to the woman, she had to make the most terrible choice in her life:

“They left, everything was on fire from the floor to the ceiling. People shouted: “Whoever can leave, leave.” I understood that I wouldn’t be able to get Oleg out. And I tried to pull out my wounded daughter and pulled her out... over the bodies of dead people. Now I have a hearing problem due to the shots and my husband’s blood, which flowed into my ears when we were laying there.”







