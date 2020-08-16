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The Hidden King Part Four - Decoding History
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19 views • August 16, 2020
Shot in Portugal, we follow the historical trail of The Hidden King. After decoding one of his buried artefacts, we end up with a lot more history than we bargained for, and a few surprises on the way.
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