Conspiracy Theorists Are Wrong!!! . . . Even When They're Right! - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP4 DOWNLOAD: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37159
We tend to think the propagandists are self-consciously lying to the public, but there are moments when the mask slips and we see that the most effective propagandists are the ones that actually believe their own lies. Today we look at one such moment of zen.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)