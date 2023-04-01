Stew Peters Goes NUCLEAR During Freedom Speech: “It’s Time To Take Down The Tyrants”

We are actively being assaulted with a weapon of mass destruction. We need to be behind the people that are fighting. Fighting for the ban of the jab.

The people that are pushing this jab are CRIMINALS!

Watch Stew’s speech that he presented in Naples, FL. Stew shares his own experiences as a bounty hunter, and how important banning the vaccine is.

