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🔴 SHOCKING REMARK by Demented JOHN KERRY
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463 views • April 24, 2021
SHOCKING REMARK by Demented John Kerry who said at the Leaders Summit on Climate that is not enough to reduce Carbon dioxide he wants to eliminate it from the atmosphere. But plants require carbon dioxide to conduct photosynthesis that is essential to life on this planet so he basically wants to kill the planet.
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