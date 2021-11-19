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The Vaccine and the Mark of the Beast
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300 views • November 19, 2021
Is there a connection between the Mark of the Beast and covid? The Internet is buzzing with talk about the covid vaccine being the Mark of the Beast, but this is not the first time people have mistakenly identified the Mark of the Beast. In this video, you will learn how to identify the REAL Mark of the Beast, and through other videos on this channel, you will learn how to live without it. Don't get distracted by all this talk against vaccines! Listen to Jesus instead.
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