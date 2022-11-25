Alex Stein Mocks Armed + Masked Antifa Members from Inches Away

Watch Alex Stein take on armed #antifa mocking them to their face as the guard drag queen story hour. It takes courage to stand face-to-face with someone who's armed and despises you, and then mocking them, which is what we must all do in order to show to corrupt nature of the cause they stand behind and so the public loses their fear and media foisted respect.#alexstein #dragqueens
