Alex Stein Mocks Armed + Masked Antifa Members from Inches Away

Watch Alex Stein take on armed #antifa mocking them to their face as the guard drag queen story hour. It takes courage to stand face-to-face with someone who's armed and despises you, and then mocking them, which is what we must all do in order to show to corrupt nature of the cause they stand behind and so the public loses their fear and media foisted respect.#alexstein #dragqueens





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more