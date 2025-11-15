Rep. Massie: How the Epstein’s system of silence really worked

Rep. Thomas Massie reveals the mechanics of Jeffrey Epstein’s exploitation network: girls as young as 14 were lured with “massage” cash offers, then trapped through shame and fear. To escape, many were forced to recruit others — locking them into guilt and complicity.

Once they reached legal age, Epstein handed them to wealthy, powerful men capable of burying police reports, paying off families, or silencing judges.

Today, survivors are still silenced through defamation lawsuits designed to bankrupt them.

"That’s the real reason the silence continues — and why Epstein’s full network remains hidden," Massie said.