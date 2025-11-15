BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rep. Thomas Massie reveals the mechanics of Jeffrey Epstein’s exploitation network
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • 20 hours ago

Rep. Massie: How the Epstein’s system of silence really worked

Rep. Thomas Massie reveals the mechanics of Jeffrey Epstein’s exploitation network: girls as young as 14 were lured with “massage” cash offers, then trapped through shame and fear. To escape, many were forced to recruit others — locking them into guilt and complicity.

Once they reached legal age, Epstein handed them to wealthy, powerful men capable of burying police reports, paying off families, or silencing judges.

Today, survivors are still silenced through defamation lawsuits designed to bankrupt them.

"That’s the real reason the silence continues — and why Epstein’s full network remains hidden," Massie said.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy