Lang Lebe Europa 2 - Für Andreas (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Hier seht ihr "Lang lebe Europa 2 - Für Andreas".
Andreas hat immer wieder betont, wie schön Europa ist und dass ihm viel daran liegt es nicht untergehen zu sehen.
Wir haben versucht es in diesem Video, angelehnt an Teil 1, wiederzugeben.
Bitte schaut auch "Lang lebe Europa 1 - Director's Cut" - es lohnt sich.
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Besucht uns gerne auf Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
Peder B. Helland - The Hidden Valley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OEL4P1Rz04
Im Gedenken an Andreas, damit sein Werk nicht vergessen wird und weiteren Menschen hilft.
