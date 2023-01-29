Create New Account
Lang Lebe Europa 2 - Für Andreas (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
Hier seht ihr "Lang lebe Europa 2 - Für Andreas".


Andreas hat immer wieder betont, wie schön Europa ist und dass ihm viel daran liegt es nicht untergehen zu sehen.

Wir haben versucht es in diesem Video, angelehnt an Teil 1, wiederzugeben.


Bitte schaut auch "Lang lebe Europa 1 - Director's Cut" - es lohnt sich.


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

Peder B. Helland - The Hidden Valley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OEL4P1Rz04


Im Gedenken an Andreas, damit sein Werk nicht vergessen wird und weiteren Menschen hilft.

migrationdeutschlandeuropabewusstseinrusslandadlermenschheitcastlesandreas kresseurasienvielfalteinwanderung

