David Icke on Hindu - Muslim Division, India, The New Age Movement, Synthetic Food, AI, & The Answer

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The Grandfather of Conspiracy Research, a man who has committed 3 decades in relentless pursuit of the truth in the face of historic levels of ridicule & dismissal, finally joins me for an interview where we discuss a wide range of subjects which are highly relevant to all Indians.
This is the first time David is giving his views on our country, so please share this far & wide so that all Indians can wake up to whats really going on right now.
Find Davids Work at www.davidicke.com
The Answer Livestream : https://ickonic.com/Events
Get David's latest book here : https://shop.davidicke.com/product/th...
https://shop.davidicke.com/us/
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Print my flyer & distribute it :
English : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sQQiFj8sEC_UA3vEcl5oJIXnSi_wvKLE/view
Hindi : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ecc3b0VeehU8L7_CtaNjOcUPN-Ewnpwy/view
Website to research claims made in the flyer : https://anarchyforfreedom.com/covid19/