Grandma of Grassroots Organization Fights to Keep Casinos Out of Nebraska - Pat Loontjer

For 28 years, Pat Loontjer has been fighting to keep the scourge of gambling out of the great state of Nebraska. Pat is the president of “Gambling with the Good Life,” a grassroots organization that has worked to keep addictive gambling epicenters like casinos far away from Nebraskans. She explains the damage that gambling can do to someone’s life and their family and breaks down how she has fought to bring awareness to the issue of gambling. She has also mobilized others to do the same. Casinos prey on the individuals that get addicted, she warns. It is as destructive as any other type of unhealthy addiction, including drugs and alcohol - and now it’s being marketed to young kids online!
TAKEAWAYS
Gambling advertisements have taken over social media and are specifically targeting young kids
Churches have a powerful voice in fighting gambling and would benefit if their members steered clear of gambling
20 percent of US adults who have a gambling problem attempt suicide
To raise awareness about the dangers of gambling addiction, share with teens about the dark side of the industry
