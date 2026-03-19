Alex Jones Full Show 3/19/26 w/ Anthony Cumia , Mike Adams , Jason Bermas

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James O’Keefe Goes Undercover As Homeless Person In Los Angeles To Expose Illegal Cash For Ballots Scheme! The Guerrilla Journalist- James O'Keefe- Joins The Alex Jones Show To Expose How Leftist Organizations & NGOs Are Taking Advantage Of Homeless People By Paying Them To Sign Ballot Initiatives, As Well As Registering Them To Vote!