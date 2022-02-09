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FULL SHOW: Biden DHS Declares Dissident Speak A Terrorist Threat; Biggest Attack On First Amendment
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50 views • February 09, 2022
More news reports hitting local TV stations on children and parents being devastated by covid vaccine side effects. This doesn’t stop Joe Biden from continuing to demand Americans take multiple vaccines. Justin Trudeau’s popularity continues to decrease in Canada as the Freedom Convoy continues and not members of Parliament heckle and stand against him. Canadian police behaving like absolute thugs in the streets. Liberals continue to indoctrinate children with racist and sexual propaganda. Top grocery store warns the supply chain crisis will get worse. Patrick Howley discusses how the Biden administration is profiting from vaccines, the proposal of national divorce, and the warmongers clamoring for war in Russia.
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