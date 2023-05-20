Shabbat Discussion Behar–Bechukotai 20.05.2023

Behar–Bechukotai
Behar | בהר | "On the Mountain-"Bechukotai | בחקותי | "In My Statutes"
Torah:
Leviticus 25:1 - 26:2
Leviticus 26:3 - 27:34
Prophets:
Isaiah 61:1-11 ;
Jeremiah 16:19 - 17:14
Jeremiah 32:6-27
Brit Hadasha: Mt. 16:20–28
Luke 4:16-21,
Luke 13:1-35,
Luke 14:1 - 15:32 ,
John 10:22-42;
John 14:15-21,
John 15:10-12
1 Corinthians 7:21-24;
2 Corinthians 6:14-18
Galatians 6:7-10
1 John 1:1-10
