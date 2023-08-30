Create New Account
2,000 Children Now Reported Missing in Lahaina
Published 14 hours ago

BREAKING: 2,000 Children Now Report Missing in Lahaina

This is according to the state department.

https://www.newstarget.com/2023-08-29-2000-children-lahaina-public-schools-missing-wildfire.html

Source @Real World News


state departmentmissing childrenlahaina

