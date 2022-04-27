© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ΟΙ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟΙ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΟΙ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΟΥΝ ΟΤΙ Ο ΕΓΚΛΕΙΣΜΟΣ, ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ, ΟΙ ΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΔΥΝΑΜΩΝΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΑΝΟΣΟΠΟΙΗΤΙΚΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΝ Η ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΧΕ ΚΑΤΑΡΓΗΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΘΑ ΕΠΡΕΠΕ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΗ
Follow
0
Share
Report
131 views • April 27, 2022
ΟΙ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟΙ ΓΕΝΟΚΤΟΝΟΙ ΟΜΟΛΟΓΟΥΝ ΟΤΙ Ο ΕΓΚΛΕΙΣΜΟΣ, ΤΑ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΑ, ΟΙ ΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΑΠΟΔΥΝΑΜΩΝΟΥΝ ΤΟ ΑΝΟΣΟΠΟΙΗΤΙΚΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΝ Η ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΔΕΝ ΕΙΧΕ ΚΑΤΑΡΓΗΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ ΘΑ ΕΠΡΕΠΕ ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΦΥΛΑΚΗ https://ugetube.com/watch/nKZ6u1lGftqVioP , https://rumble.com/v12ny5p-lockdowns-vaccines-masks-weaken-the-immune-system.html . ΠΗΓΕΣ-SOURCES: http://alturl.com/jqway (SHORT URL OF USA Medalerts Org Vaers FOR COVID-19 VACCINE ALERT CASES), https://healthimpactnews.com/2022/43000-deaths-4-million-injuries-following-covid-19-vaccines-in-european-european-database-of-adverse-reactions , https://www.zougla.gr/ygeia/article/kardiologos-kosntantinos-arvanitis-oles-i-parenergies-apo-ti-sistimatiki-xrisi-maskas , https://orthodox-voice.blogspot.com/2022/04/blog-post_546.html , https://youtu.be/aE1IK0sAuWU , https://rumble.com/v12gt3h-64609613.html , https://www.megatv.com/etvshows/651923/live-news-26-04-22 .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.