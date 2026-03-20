Geopolitics and Cognitive Dissonance - Dan Armstrong Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/03/20/geopolitics-cognitive-dissonance/





In Part 1 Dan Armstrong discusses the recent dramatic increases in fuel prices and the downstream effects of inflation on the economy. He examines the lack of clear objectives in modern military conflicts and the media rebranding of UFOs into UAPs and drones, while also critiquing the history of Western intelligence involvement in Iran and the installation of the Shah.





In Part 2 Dan delves into the manipulation of narratives and the cognitive dissonance prevalent in the disclosure community regarding geopolitical events. He discusses the erasure of historical records, the possibility that "Talented and Gifted" programs serve as intelligence tag and release operations, and the manufactured narratives surrounding Stargates and 15-minute cities.