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🇩🇪🇪🇺 German MEP Christine Anderson Speaks Out Against The "Political Elite"
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72 views • March 14, 2022
"Whenever the government claims to have the people's interests at heart, you need to think again. In the entire history of mankind, there has never been a political elite sincerely concerned about the well-being of regular people."
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