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** Joseph Gregory Hallett - KING JOHN III – KING OF ENGLAND **
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200 views • June 01, 2020
** Joseph Gregory Hallett is King John III I've took the best bits from a couple of videos credit given and here we are. Is this why we are clapping the NHS..? Welcome King John III
** THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8ae2nJVAEI
Queen Victoria's Letter to secret firstborn legitimate son "Assemble him Claimant"
Before she was crowned Queen, Princess Victoria married the second-in-line to the Throne in Brittany on 9 March 1834. Exactly 7 weeks later she gave birth to Prince Marcos Manoel in Carlisle Castle in the very north of England. This was Princess Victoria’s firstborn and only legitimate child.
Just before Marcos turned 16, Queen Victoria sent this letter via her first cousin King Dom Ferdinand II of Portugal saying : “Assemble him Claimant” as recorded in ‘THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND – Arma Christi – Unveiling the Rose’ (2010–14).
We want to document this letter being tested, verifying the envelope Seal, the monogram on the letter, the J WHATMAN TURKEY MILL 1850 watermark, Queen Victoria’s handwriting, the text in familiar French, its content, and the DNA of Victoria’s thumbprint in blood.
Part One : Documentary Film verifies this 17 March 1850 Letter as legitimate on 10 counts, and shows it does NOT apply to Bertie, Prince of Wales/KingEdward VII, but to Queen Victoria’s secret firstborn son, Prince Marcos Manoel – the only legitimate child of Queen Victoria.
Part Two : Documents the background of Queen Victoria’s birth to her teenage lover, teen pregnancy, and the extraordinary circumstances that led her to write this Letter which reveals the ‘MISSING KING OF ENGLAND and SCOTLAND’.
Part Three : Exactly 19½ years later on St Bruno’s Day, 6 October 1869, Queen Victoria made her firstborn Prince Marcos Manoel, ‘King John II of England’ and opened the Holborn Viaduct and Blackfriars Bridge on the same day to Mark this.
One can only be a "King John" if they are the Sangrëal – the Blood Royal. Queen Victoria was then relegated to ‘Victoria Regina, Empress of India’ and built a porch in front of Roslyn Chapel (1869–71) to show that Marcos Manoel was now King John II of England and the True Blood Royal – the Sangrëal. From St Bruno’s Day 1869, Marcos Manoel, was the True Font of Titles as King John II of England (1869–1910).
Part Four : Gives Arch-Treasurer Guardian of the Royal Secret Joseph Gregory Hallett’s not-so-ordinary background including Royal meetings since childhood, subsequent actions by Royal Agents, and why he was selected to legitimately receive and be in possession of this MOST IMPORTANT LETTER – “Assemble him Claimant”.
Part Five : Reveals what Arch-Treasurer Guardian of the Royal Secret Joseph Gregory Hallett has done before and after receiving this Letter, including effecting the Laws of Succession into existence as a means by which the entire House of Windsor could publicly acknowledge the supremacy of this Letter and Queen Victoria’s wishes.
Part Six : Gives the historical ramifications, and how the-entity-known-as ‘Queen Elizabeth II’ has abdicated to Joseph Gregory Hallett, and how her immediate ‘Royal family’ have repeatedly deferred to Joseph Gregory Hallett via their Royal Itinerary – all according to the ‘Tradition Received’ – and why this information release has been delayed.
Within this Documentary Film is the TRUE nature of KINGSHIP and the Freedom of the British peoples. This LIE ROYAL of illegitimacy is NO LONGER A FORBIDDEN SECRET and is consequently openly practised to ensure FULL PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE in support of the intended View-to-Change-Out-the-Incumbent-Flat-Lie-Royal-family who have thus far acted with complete complicity.
I am well aware that this précis will be unbelievable to many and this is why we have played it out for so long – for those less well equipped to catch up and see the obvious. In the process, history has unfolded to reflect its cause as this work . . . and thereby confirm this work as true – that this is the most outstanding published ROYAL TRUTH in recent History – The Elephant every Britisher’s Living Room – which requires a documentary film to ensure FULL PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE & ACCEPTANCE.
** THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8ae2nJVAEI
Queen Victoria's Letter to secret firstborn legitimate son "Assemble him Claimant"
Before she was crowned Queen, Princess Victoria married the second-in-line to the Throne in Brittany on 9 March 1834. Exactly 7 weeks later she gave birth to Prince Marcos Manoel in Carlisle Castle in the very north of England. This was Princess Victoria’s firstborn and only legitimate child.
Just before Marcos turned 16, Queen Victoria sent this letter via her first cousin King Dom Ferdinand II of Portugal saying : “Assemble him Claimant” as recorded in ‘THE HIDDEN KING OF ENGLAND – Arma Christi – Unveiling the Rose’ (2010–14).
We want to document this letter being tested, verifying the envelope Seal, the monogram on the letter, the J WHATMAN TURKEY MILL 1850 watermark, Queen Victoria’s handwriting, the text in familiar French, its content, and the DNA of Victoria’s thumbprint in blood.
Part One : Documentary Film verifies this 17 March 1850 Letter as legitimate on 10 counts, and shows it does NOT apply to Bertie, Prince of Wales/KingEdward VII, but to Queen Victoria’s secret firstborn son, Prince Marcos Manoel – the only legitimate child of Queen Victoria.
Part Two : Documents the background of Queen Victoria’s birth to her teenage lover, teen pregnancy, and the extraordinary circumstances that led her to write this Letter which reveals the ‘MISSING KING OF ENGLAND and SCOTLAND’.
Part Three : Exactly 19½ years later on St Bruno’s Day, 6 October 1869, Queen Victoria made her firstborn Prince Marcos Manoel, ‘King John II of England’ and opened the Holborn Viaduct and Blackfriars Bridge on the same day to Mark this.
One can only be a "King John" if they are the Sangrëal – the Blood Royal. Queen Victoria was then relegated to ‘Victoria Regina, Empress of India’ and built a porch in front of Roslyn Chapel (1869–71) to show that Marcos Manoel was now King John II of England and the True Blood Royal – the Sangrëal. From St Bruno’s Day 1869, Marcos Manoel, was the True Font of Titles as King John II of England (1869–1910).
Part Four : Gives Arch-Treasurer Guardian of the Royal Secret Joseph Gregory Hallett’s not-so-ordinary background including Royal meetings since childhood, subsequent actions by Royal Agents, and why he was selected to legitimately receive and be in possession of this MOST IMPORTANT LETTER – “Assemble him Claimant”.
Part Five : Reveals what Arch-Treasurer Guardian of the Royal Secret Joseph Gregory Hallett has done before and after receiving this Letter, including effecting the Laws of Succession into existence as a means by which the entire House of Windsor could publicly acknowledge the supremacy of this Letter and Queen Victoria’s wishes.
Part Six : Gives the historical ramifications, and how the-entity-known-as ‘Queen Elizabeth II’ has abdicated to Joseph Gregory Hallett, and how her immediate ‘Royal family’ have repeatedly deferred to Joseph Gregory Hallett via their Royal Itinerary – all according to the ‘Tradition Received’ – and why this information release has been delayed.
Within this Documentary Film is the TRUE nature of KINGSHIP and the Freedom of the British peoples. This LIE ROYAL of illegitimacy is NO LONGER A FORBIDDEN SECRET and is consequently openly practised to ensure FULL PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE in support of the intended View-to-Change-Out-the-Incumbent-Flat-Lie-Royal-family who have thus far acted with complete complicity.
I am well aware that this précis will be unbelievable to many and this is why we have played it out for so long – for those less well equipped to catch up and see the obvious. In the process, history has unfolded to reflect its cause as this work . . . and thereby confirm this work as true – that this is the most outstanding published ROYAL TRUTH in recent History – The Elephant every Britisher’s Living Room – which requires a documentary film to ensure FULL PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE & ACCEPTANCE.
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