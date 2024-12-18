12/18/24 NO VOTE! MJ's DEVIL DEAL! ACTION: NO CROMNIBUS! #Vacatethechair

12/18/24 NO VOTE! JD Vance is laying down Trump's hammer in DC tonight to fight Johnson's attack on America, the CROMNIBUS $$$ to fund every anti-American & anti-Trump cartel babylon scheme to fund biowarfare pandemics, block Trump's DOJ investigating J6, Cheney, etc., & blindly give $100 B to FEMA to implement draconian measures against the US populaton for "all hazards" that may be deployed against America in the next 5 weeks & beyond! TAKE ACTION: 202-225-3121 House, 202-225-2777 MJ, https://billblasterapp.org/! God's Christmas Miracle energized by your action & prayers! We ARE FREE!





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





NO VOTE on Cromnibus!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/just-no-vote-speaker-johnsons-spending-bill-after/





CROMNIBUS would pass bill to allow the House to hide all digital evidence of the 118th congress!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/unconstitutional-continuing-resolution-includes-section-house-offices-quash/





The View, from Prison?:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/view-co-host-busted-after-getting-caught-coaching/





V. Ramaswamy's great summary of the bill:

https://x.com/VivekGRamaswamy/status/1869407887983821089





Gov. Newscum Declares illegal Preemptive CA State of Emergency H5N1 Bird Flu:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/12/here-we-go-california-gov-gavin-newsom-declares/





Dr Makis provides H5N1 BF fake pandemic breakdown:

https://makismd.substack.com/p/breaking-news-cdc-declares-first?publication_id=1385328&post_id=153330511&isFreemail=true&r=jxtx0&triedRedirect=true





First Peered Reviewed and Published Article: Ivermectin-Mebendazole-Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer treatment:

https://isom.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Targeting-the-Mitochondrial-Stem-Cell-Connection-in-Cancer-Treatment-JOM-39.3.pdf





George Webb's Revealing everything Mangione, Black, Cat, Pelosi, UHC & the 2008 level take down of US Healthcare to cover up 2021 & more:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/





Helene D Gayle steps down as President of Spelman College and Board Director @ Coca Cola:

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2024/nov/22/president-atlanta-historically-black-spelman-colle/

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/cocacola-announces-board-director-helene-gayles-retirement-93CH-3774039





Tornado hits Scotts Valley Ca, near Santa Cruz:

https://x.com/Evoclique_/status/1868143479123013750





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





