(Russia's) Tsentr Group's 80th Tank Regiment assault detachments push the enemy out of nine strongholds



📍 Dnepropetrovsk direction



💥 The AFU's fortifications featured a complex system of dugouts with multiple entrances and exits, each containing concrete pods designed to accommodate troops up to a platoon.



'They were not just reinforced concrete strongholds. In front of them, there were anti-tank moats, barbed wire, tetrahedrons, and 'dragon's teeth'. Before simply approaching the stronghold, you have to get around a bunch of things,' said the commander of the assault detachment of the 80th Tank Regiment with the call sign 'Kemer'.



🪖 On the way to the strongholds, the assault detachments crossed large areas of the terrain, where the enemy exercised maximum resistance with the help of UAVs. Russian servicemen fought back the attacks, eliminated or evaded enemy drones, and continued to move forward.



'The FPV drones were the most difficult thing on the way to them. Mostly there were FPV drones. Overcoming the ditches was also a difficult task. There were a lot of mines. You have to be very vigilant, to stay alert and watch your step. And to listen, the most important thing. And to obey orders. As a golden rule, 'All on command,' said Nikolai, an assault platoon leader.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of May 12, 2026



▪️ The ceasefire is over. Enemy channels counted several dozen of our strike drones over Ukraine overnight; explosions were reported in Kiev, Dnepro, and Zhitomyr.



▪️ An enemy drone was destroyed in the Millerovsky district of Rostov Oblast.



▪️ Overall, during the ceasefire, the Russian Ministry of Defense calculated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine violated the ceasefire regime more than 23,000 times.



▪️ In the Sumy direction, the "North" Group of Forces notes that the enemy in the Krasnopillya district, taking advantage of the ceasefire, managed to reinforce units of the 119th Territorial Defense Brigade with assault troops from the 54th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion.



▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, the ceasefire was hardly noticeable. Just yesterday, 9 people were wounded and one civilian was killed. All border districts of the region are under attack.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" recorded that, using the ceasefire, the enemy transported personnel to forward positions in civilian emergency service vehicles: units of the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the village of Granyv were reinforced with several groups of soldiers delivered by minibuses of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.



▪️ Near Chasov Yar, the enemy is actively redeploying UAV operators; reports from the ground indicate a difficult situation. Before the ceasefire, the enemy tried to place our logistics in the city under drone control.



▪️ In Dnepropetrovsk Oblast and the eastern part of Zaporozhye Oblast, the Army Group "East" recorded attempts by small Ukrainian groups to infiltrate our near rear on foot and in motor vehicles.

▪️ In Zaporozhye Oblast, following the ceasefire, special attention is being paid to the security of the highway to Crimea. The enemy will attack the road network at greater depth with renewed vigor, thanks to the supply of new drones — which have already been repeatedly noted at the front.



The Report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors