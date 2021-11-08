© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Sesame Street' Wants to Help 'Educate' Your 5-11 Year Olds to 'Do the Right Thing!' [07.11.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • November 08, 2021
'We Come For Your Children!'
The Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
3,255 Views nov 7, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING
45.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NezjXlR_7Kc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
The Sick Satanic Pedophile supportive LGBTQIA+ Agenda in Plain Sight...
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
3,255 Views nov 7, 2021
A Call 4 An UPRISING
45.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NezjXlR_7Kc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.