The Differences Between ISLAM and CHRISTIANITY
gocephas
Published Yesterday |
Islamic Christianity are the two world's biggest religions. Popularity? 2,690,792 views on February 22, 2019. They both start in exactly the same place starting in the garden of Eden with Adam and Eve. Also Islamic Christianity starting with Judaism are known as the Abrahamic Faith. They believe that the prophet Abraham was one of the original fathers having faith delivered to humanity. However there are several key differences between the two religions. Mirrored

christianityislamjudaismabrahamic faith

