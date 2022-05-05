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THE MAGIC PLANT CANABIS
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108 views • May 05, 2022
TODAYS LATEST NEWS AND OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
Farah Gogi will be brought back to Pakistan for investigation. https://bit.ly/3KL4mWb
2020-21, 13 to 17 million people will be killed by COVID pandemic (the WHO). https://bit.ly/38Uje7b
The fingerprints of the NWO https://bit.ly/3wljkgz
LISTEN UP AND LISTEN GOOD https://bit.ly/3yrXLh1
Angelina Jolie flees to safety in Ukraine https://bit.ly/37XDHIu
EX 𝙇𝙐𝘾𝙄𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉 REVEALS BLOOD DRINKING https://bit.ly/3LG8HLJ
DAVID SPEAKING ABOUT THEY LIVE - THE MOVIE https://bit.ly/3kI9Cz3
SIMPLE home made remedy for CANCER that works https://bit.ly/3FdoJKz
LETS DISCUSS THESE FACTS FOR A MIN (WAKE UP) https://bit.ly/3kAAHEn
THE OLDEST TRICK IN THE BOOK" https://bit.ly/3uqu0KT
The Obama Care was established FOR child trafficking https://bit.ly/3xboduy
Injected microtechnology stops working if graphene is removed https://bit.ly/3EcH0qZ
There has been a huge increase of cancers since the death shots https://bit.ly/3JtwSe6
Boris Johnson said "a lot of nonsense." No. 10 lockdown parties were discussed https://bit.ly/3DWelWI
A Theory, Eric Dollard short astronomical creation of concave earth or Cell Earth https://bit.ly/37AVKmX
It's official. The US Senate today announced: "Corona is a lie"! https://bit.ly/3DJ2vzm
HERES YOUR FAVOURITE GUY WILL https://bit.ly/3LHllJZ
CNN busted using cgi video https://bit.ly/3vaXY4X
Did this actually happen? https://bit.ly/3LCe2mO
LIFESTYLE IS A DISEASE https://bit.ly/3uRqIzl
Mark Dice openly discusses the woke agenda for American public schools https://bit.ly/3J3FYyi
Steyn Hunter ALL EYES ON ME https://bit.ly/37SOLpF
these comedians are everywhere... https://bit.ly/3iD2pQ7
GRAPHENE FOUND IN KELLOGS CORN FLAKES https://bit.ly/35fBg2p
KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3ICZCRv
Russell Brand and Yuval Noah Harari 'humans are now hackable animals' https://bit.ly/36uZXsc
Member of European Parliament calls Justin Trudeau a dictator to his face https://bit.ly/3qE0Mpw
Agenda21 explained https://bit.ly/3pzDd0t
Ok NASA fanboys, explain this... https://bit.ly/3ChyrtN
Indians setting fires to 5G towers https://bit.ly/3hBOIjO
American Cancer Society Exposed https://bit.ly/3KcdYJM
All of America’s problems started with the federal reserve act (1913) https://bit.ly/3Kh6qWb
HERE IS SOMETHING YOU WILL NOT HEAR ON MAIN STREAM MEDIA https://bit.ly/35O1PeQ
VERY SAD STORY (PREGNANT PLEASE WATCH) https://bit.ly/36gR8lm
UK APPROVES ITS 5th COVID VACCINE, NOVAVAX https://bit.ly/3v1M8eN
THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING https://bit.ly/3p2bWnk
Nurse confronts CBC journalists in Ottawa about their reporting https://bit.ly/3H5CxpM
Mask-Obsessed School Board Served MASSIVE LAWSUIT At Hearing https://bit.ly/3I72JBs
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
Farah Gogi will be brought back to Pakistan for investigation. https://bit.ly/3KL4mWb
2020-21, 13 to 17 million people will be killed by COVID pandemic (the WHO). https://bit.ly/38Uje7b
The fingerprints of the NWO https://bit.ly/3wljkgz
LISTEN UP AND LISTEN GOOD https://bit.ly/3yrXLh1
Angelina Jolie flees to safety in Ukraine https://bit.ly/37XDHIu
EX 𝙇𝙐𝘾𝙄𝙁𝙀𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉 REVEALS BLOOD DRINKING https://bit.ly/3LG8HLJ
DAVID SPEAKING ABOUT THEY LIVE - THE MOVIE https://bit.ly/3kI9Cz3
SIMPLE home made remedy for CANCER that works https://bit.ly/3FdoJKz
LETS DISCUSS THESE FACTS FOR A MIN (WAKE UP) https://bit.ly/3kAAHEn
THE OLDEST TRICK IN THE BOOK" https://bit.ly/3uqu0KT
The Obama Care was established FOR child trafficking https://bit.ly/3xboduy
Injected microtechnology stops working if graphene is removed https://bit.ly/3EcH0qZ
There has been a huge increase of cancers since the death shots https://bit.ly/3JtwSe6
Boris Johnson said "a lot of nonsense." No. 10 lockdown parties were discussed https://bit.ly/3DWelWI
A Theory, Eric Dollard short astronomical creation of concave earth or Cell Earth https://bit.ly/37AVKmX
It's official. The US Senate today announced: "Corona is a lie"! https://bit.ly/3DJ2vzm
HERES YOUR FAVOURITE GUY WILL https://bit.ly/3LHllJZ
CNN busted using cgi video https://bit.ly/3vaXY4X
Did this actually happen? https://bit.ly/3LCe2mO
LIFESTYLE IS A DISEASE https://bit.ly/3uRqIzl
Mark Dice openly discusses the woke agenda for American public schools https://bit.ly/3J3FYyi
Steyn Hunter ALL EYES ON ME https://bit.ly/37SOLpF
these comedians are everywhere... https://bit.ly/3iD2pQ7
GRAPHENE FOUND IN KELLOGS CORN FLAKES https://bit.ly/35fBg2p
KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3ICZCRv
Russell Brand and Yuval Noah Harari 'humans are now hackable animals' https://bit.ly/36uZXsc
Member of European Parliament calls Justin Trudeau a dictator to his face https://bit.ly/3qE0Mpw
Agenda21 explained https://bit.ly/3pzDd0t
Ok NASA fanboys, explain this... https://bit.ly/3ChyrtN
Indians setting fires to 5G towers https://bit.ly/3hBOIjO
American Cancer Society Exposed https://bit.ly/3KcdYJM
All of America’s problems started with the federal reserve act (1913) https://bit.ly/3Kh6qWb
HERE IS SOMETHING YOU WILL NOT HEAR ON MAIN STREAM MEDIA https://bit.ly/35O1PeQ
VERY SAD STORY (PREGNANT PLEASE WATCH) https://bit.ly/36gR8lm
UK APPROVES ITS 5th COVID VACCINE, NOVAVAX https://bit.ly/3v1M8eN
THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING https://bit.ly/3p2bWnk
Nurse confronts CBC journalists in Ottawa about their reporting https://bit.ly/3H5CxpM
Mask-Obsessed School Board Served MASSIVE LAWSUIT At Hearing https://bit.ly/3I72JBs
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
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