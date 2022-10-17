News Reports that Scare Me 10/17/2022

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It’s sad to say that many
things are going wrong, not just in America, but in the world today. Pastor Stan
shares several news headlines in today’s program to show where the world is
heading.
00:00 - 10 Point Charter by Alice Bailey
06:23 - Catastrophic Enlistment Numbers
08:53 - Joseph’s Kitchen
11:09 - Canadians Rise Up
17:45 - God will Protect you in Persecution
27:41 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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