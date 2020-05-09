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Urgent Care MDs: It's Time to End Social Distancing and Masks
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275 views • May 09, 2020
Dr. Dan Erickson MD and Dr Artin Massihi MD owners of Accelerated Urgent Care with seven locations in Southern California say that the real data must now replace the computer models and projections that were the impetus for the initial panic, social distancing and quarantines.
Recorded April 22, 2020, these ER physicians are providing the latest data from Kern County, California and are saying that many physicians across the country agree with them that the data supports ending social distancing and masks, except for in medical settings where masks have always been used.
"100 people tested, 96 recover, 4% perish. But 90% of the 4% have comorbidity: diabetes, emphysema, rheumatoid arthritis, congestive heart failure, lupus, immune deficient, HIV"
Data is from Accelerated Health Care urgent care centers, Kern County, CA.
Video courtesy KERO 23 ABC News on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWhMr24lXlBatWGMh9yAdg
Briefing Summary
In Kern County:
5213 tested
340 COVID positive
6.5% of population
In CA:
33,865 COVID positive
280,900 tested
12% of popuation
Extrapolate out=
39.5 million people
4.7 million cases in CA
1,227 deaths
0.03% chance of dying
96% people recover
The more you test the more positives you get. The prevalence goes up but the death rate stays the same. Millions of cases, small amount of death in every state. Follow the statistics and follow the science.
In NY:
256,272 COVID positive
649,325 tested
39% of population
Extrapolate=
19,410 deaths
19 million people
0.1% chance of dying
92% recovery rate
In USA:
802,590 cases
Over 4 million tested-(double what any other country has tested)
19.6% positive
Extrapolate=
328 million x 19.6= 64 million
Compare to flu
37-60,000 deaths every year from flu, per CDC
And that is with a vaccine.
50% of the public doesn’t want flu vax.
In Spain:
24,178 cases
930,000 total tested
22% positive
47 million people
=10 million cases
21,282 died
0.05% chance of dying
90% chance of recovery without being in hospital
Sweden (no lockdown):
15,322 cases
74,600 tests
21% positive
10.4 million population
=2 million cases
A light social distancing- masks, still going to school/work
1,765 deaths
Compare to CA- 1,220 (with isolation)
Norway (lockdown):
7,191 cases
145,279 test
4.9% positives
5.4 mil pop
=1.3 mil cases
182 deaths
.003% chance
97% chance of recovery
Secondary effects of COVID 19:
Child molestaion increasing at a severe rate, due to angry, intoxicated adults at home.
From talking to ERs, doctors across the country-
Spousal abuse increase, black eyes and cuts on face.
Alcoholism, anxiety, depression, suicide spiking, education dropped off, economic collapse, medical industry struggling.
Seeing the effects in his clinics, from Fresno to San Diego.
These are things that will affect people for life.
Compare COVID to flu virus
24,000-62,000 deaths each year
45 million cases,
62,000 deaths in 2017
0.13% chance of death
Lethality of COVID is much less.
Follow the science
Data is generated by CDC and WHO
Basics of how immune system functions:
Develops by exposure to antigens,
Viruses and bacteria enter mouth, form an antibody, antigen complex.
When you take daily exposure away,
Immune system drops.
As you shelter in place,
Sanitizing and washing everything and worrying,
Immune system drops.
You need interaction to have a normal, functioning immune system.
People are worrying too much because of media telling them to.
Sheltering in place decreases your immune system.
When people finally emerge, and trade viruses and bacteria, diseases will spike.
Combine with a hospital system with furloughed doctors and nurses= poor outcome.
Interrupted by stupid reporters struggling with their cognitive dissonance
Clutching pearls- “Are you sayin Fauci was wrong?!!!”
“Dr Fauci hasn’t seen a patient in 20 years. He’s in an ivory tower.”
COVID lives on plastic for 3 days, it’s on the plastic water bottles from Costco and plastic shovel from Home Depot. You think you’re protected but you’re not. Lack of consistency. Wearing gloves and mask but still touching everything doesn’t help.
Doctors across the country being pressured by hospital administration to add COVID to death reports.
We need to treat this like the flu.
It will eventually mutate into something less virulent.
If you’re healthy you should be able to go out without a mask or gloves.
Does this necessitate sheltering in place, shutting down medical systems, people being out of work?
“When you stomp on our freedoms, that has one ending- violence.”
Recorded April 22, 2020, these ER physicians are providing the latest data from Kern County, California and are saying that many physicians across the country agree with them that the data supports ending social distancing and masks, except for in medical settings where masks have always been used.
"100 people tested, 96 recover, 4% perish. But 90% of the 4% have comorbidity: diabetes, emphysema, rheumatoid arthritis, congestive heart failure, lupus, immune deficient, HIV"
Data is from Accelerated Health Care urgent care centers, Kern County, CA.
Video courtesy KERO 23 ABC News on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWhMr24lXlBatWGMh9yAdg
Briefing Summary
In Kern County:
5213 tested
340 COVID positive
6.5% of population
In CA:
33,865 COVID positive
280,900 tested
12% of popuation
Extrapolate out=
39.5 million people
4.7 million cases in CA
1,227 deaths
0.03% chance of dying
96% people recover
The more you test the more positives you get. The prevalence goes up but the death rate stays the same. Millions of cases, small amount of death in every state. Follow the statistics and follow the science.
In NY:
256,272 COVID positive
649,325 tested
39% of population
Extrapolate=
19,410 deaths
19 million people
0.1% chance of dying
92% recovery rate
In USA:
802,590 cases
Over 4 million tested-(double what any other country has tested)
19.6% positive
Extrapolate=
328 million x 19.6= 64 million
Compare to flu
37-60,000 deaths every year from flu, per CDC
And that is with a vaccine.
50% of the public doesn’t want flu vax.
In Spain:
24,178 cases
930,000 total tested
22% positive
47 million people
=10 million cases
21,282 died
0.05% chance of dying
90% chance of recovery without being in hospital
Sweden (no lockdown):
15,322 cases
74,600 tests
21% positive
10.4 million population
=2 million cases
A light social distancing- masks, still going to school/work
1,765 deaths
Compare to CA- 1,220 (with isolation)
Norway (lockdown):
7,191 cases
145,279 test
4.9% positives
5.4 mil pop
=1.3 mil cases
182 deaths
.003% chance
97% chance of recovery
Secondary effects of COVID 19:
Child molestaion increasing at a severe rate, due to angry, intoxicated adults at home.
From talking to ERs, doctors across the country-
Spousal abuse increase, black eyes and cuts on face.
Alcoholism, anxiety, depression, suicide spiking, education dropped off, economic collapse, medical industry struggling.
Seeing the effects in his clinics, from Fresno to San Diego.
These are things that will affect people for life.
Compare COVID to flu virus
24,000-62,000 deaths each year
45 million cases,
62,000 deaths in 2017
0.13% chance of death
Lethality of COVID is much less.
Follow the science
Data is generated by CDC and WHO
Basics of how immune system functions:
Develops by exposure to antigens,
Viruses and bacteria enter mouth, form an antibody, antigen complex.
When you take daily exposure away,
Immune system drops.
As you shelter in place,
Sanitizing and washing everything and worrying,
Immune system drops.
You need interaction to have a normal, functioning immune system.
People are worrying too much because of media telling them to.
Sheltering in place decreases your immune system.
When people finally emerge, and trade viruses and bacteria, diseases will spike.
Combine with a hospital system with furloughed doctors and nurses= poor outcome.
Interrupted by stupid reporters struggling with their cognitive dissonance
Clutching pearls- “Are you sayin Fauci was wrong?!!!”
“Dr Fauci hasn’t seen a patient in 20 years. He’s in an ivory tower.”
COVID lives on plastic for 3 days, it’s on the plastic water bottles from Costco and plastic shovel from Home Depot. You think you’re protected but you’re not. Lack of consistency. Wearing gloves and mask but still touching everything doesn’t help.
Doctors across the country being pressured by hospital administration to add COVID to death reports.
We need to treat this like the flu.
It will eventually mutate into something less virulent.
If you’re healthy you should be able to go out without a mask or gloves.
Does this necessitate sheltering in place, shutting down medical systems, people being out of work?
“When you stomp on our freedoms, that has one ending- violence.”
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