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You've Been Chipped and Don't Know It Yet Part 2
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1725 views • February 02, 2022
Current affairs on the state of NANO TECH being injected into the public without their knowledge. People are the new Guinea pigs for the vaccine companies to experiment on. But this has need happening since the 1950s and the people are finally standing up against this kind treatment. We are not your cattle to do with as you like. We The People are going to strip you of your power and their will be nowhere you can hide. This video confirmed your actions and you will be judged according to the Nuremberg Code of 1947 which just violating one of those codes will get you hanged by the neck and you have violated all 10 codes. That's not even counting all the civil and human rights violations you've done to us. We Are Not Going To Take It Anymore!!!!
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