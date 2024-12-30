⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (30 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of two territorial defence brigades near Kazachaya Lopan, Velikiye Prokhody, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Glushkovka (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, Shadrigolovo, Torskoye, Terni (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. Eight counter-attacks launched by AFU armed formations were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 530 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, four armoured personnel carriers, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Giatsint-B gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Dalneye, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, and Razliv (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 295 troops, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and two pickup trucks. Two electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two assault battalions of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine near Dzerzhinsk, Vozdvizhenka, Dachenskoye, and Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Eleven counter-attacks launched by the AFU armed formations were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 troops, two tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, one UK-made Snatch armoured fighting vehicle, five pickup trucks, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one electronic warfare station.



▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Dneproenergiya, Bogatyr, Zelenoye Pole, and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to more than 175 troops, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One electronic warfare station and one field ammunition depot were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three territorial defence brigades near Antonovka, Mikhaylovka, and Yantarnoye (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, and two field ammunition depots.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power infrastructure that ensured operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, attack UAV command posts and launch sites, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 143 areas.



▫️Air defence systems shot down four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 65 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,878 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,103 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,504 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,093 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,644 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.