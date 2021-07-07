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Our neighborhood in Altos de las Brisas in Colombia on a bright sunny windy day - Part A - Tues July 6th
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11 views • July 07, 2021
I love my " Yami " . Could not get by without it. Too many steep hills around here. You have to be a goat to be able to walk around. Not really but going uphill on foot can kick your ass
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